Nisun International announces a $82M corn supply agreement

Nisun International (NISN) announced a significant expansion into the agricultural supply chain with a strategic cooperation agreement with Henan Yingda Feng Agricultural Development. The agreement, which involves the annual supply of 200,000 tons of corn products, is valued at approximately RMB 600 Million, approximately $82 million USD.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.