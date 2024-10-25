News & Insights

Nisun International acquires shares for $552,000 under $15M buyback program

October 25, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Nisun International (NISN) Enterprise Development Group announced that the Company has repurchased 39,112 shares of its stock at an average price of $14.1263 per share for total proceeds of $552,508 under its $15M share buyback program, which was announced on October 9. The repurchases of the Company’s shares were made on October 17. The repurchases are expected to be accretive to EPS, benefiting existing shareholders as the Company’s outstanding shares are reduced. Nisun International plans to continue acquiring shares under the buyback program as part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

