Nisun International acquires shares for $552,000 under $15M buyback program

Nisun International (NISN) Enterprise Development Group announced that the Company has repurchased 39,112 shares of its stock at an average price of $14.1263 per share for total proceeds of $552,508 under its $15M share buyback program, which was announced on October 9. The repurchases of the Company’s shares were made on October 17. The repurchases are expected to be accretive to EPS, benefiting existing shareholders as the Company’s outstanding shares are reduced. Nisun International plans to continue acquiring shares under the buyback program as part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NISN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.