Nisun International acquires minority stake in KFC franchisee

Nisun International (NISN) acquired a minority stake in Nanjing Pin Bai Sheng Catering, a franchisee and partner in China’s food and beverage sector. Nanjing Pin Bai Sheng provides catering services across educational institutions, government agencies, and corporate settings. In the coming years, the two companies plan to expand to over 200 campus locations.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NISN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.