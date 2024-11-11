News & Insights

Stocks
NISN

Nisun International acquires minority stake in KFC franchisee

November 11, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Nisun International (NISN) acquired a minority stake in Nanjing Pin Bai Sheng Catering, a franchisee and partner in China’s food and beverage sector. Nanjing Pin Bai Sheng provides catering services across educational institutions, government agencies, and corporate settings. In the coming years, the two companies plan to expand to over 200 campus locations.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NISN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NISN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.