Nisun Announces $82 Mln Corn Supply Deal With Henan Yingda Feng Agri.

(RTTNews) - Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NISN), Monday announced agreement with Henan Yingda Feng Agricultural Development Co., Ltd. regarding the annual supply of 200,000 tons of corn products.

The supply of corns, valued at about RMB 600 million, equivalent to $82 million, is expected to strengthen the company's integrated supply chain services.

Currently, Nisun's stock is trading at $8.60, up 2.75 percent on the Nasdaq.

