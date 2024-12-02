News & Insights

Markets
NISN

Nisun Announces $82 Mln Corn Supply Deal With Henan Yingda Feng Agri.

December 02, 2024 — 10:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NISN), Monday announced agreement with Henan Yingda Feng Agricultural Development Co., Ltd. regarding the annual supply of 200,000 tons of corn products.

The supply of corns, valued at about RMB 600 million, equivalent to $82 million, is expected to strengthen the company's integrated supply chain services.

Currently, Nisun's stock is trading at $8.60, up 2.75 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NISN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.