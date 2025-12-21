Nissin Foods Holdings Co. (NFPDF) Price Target Decreased by 10.98% to 21.09

The average one-year price target for Nissin Foods Holdings Co. (OTCPK:NFPDF) has been revised to $21.09 / share. This is a decrease of 10.98% from the prior estimate of $23.69 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.85 to a high of $31.14 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.58% from the latest reported closing price of $27.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 6.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFPDF is 0.03%, an increase of 15.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 16,551K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,927K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,190K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFPDF by 26.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,827K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares , representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFPDF by 14.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,275K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFPDF by 18.13% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 730K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFPDF by 3.93% over the last quarter.

BBJP - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF holds 692K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 694K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFPDF by 18.02% over the last quarter.

