Nissin Foods Engages in Share Buyback Initiative

December 02, 2024 — 02:02 am EST

Nissin Foods Holdings Co (JP:2897) has released an update.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co. has successfully acquired 1,513,700 shares of its common stock valued at over 5.8 billion yen through the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as part of its ongoing buyback initiative. This move indicates the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and demonstrates its confidence in its financial stability.

