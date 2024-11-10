Nissin Foods Announces Share Buyback to Boost Value

Nissin Foods Holdings Co (JP:2897) has released an update.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co. has announced a plan to repurchase up to 6.2 million of its own shares, valued at a maximum of 20 billion yen, as part of its strategy to enhance shareholder returns and capital efficiency. This move aligns with the company’s long-term growth strategy aimed at sustainable profit growth and stable shareholder returns.

