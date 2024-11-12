Nisshin Group Holdings Sees Financial Turnaround in 2024

Nisshin Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:8881) has released an update.

Nisshin Group Holdings reported a notable turnaround in their financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales increasing by 6.9% compared to the previous year and a return to profitability, posting a net profit of 154 million yen. This improvement marks a significant recovery from the losses experienced in the same period last year. The company maintains a stable financial position with a slight decrease in equity ratio.

