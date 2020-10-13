US Markets

Nissan's U.S. lending arm to pay $4 million fine over improper repossessions

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Nissan Motor Co's U.S. lending arm agreed on Tuesday to pay a $4 million U.S. fine after a government agency said it improperly repossessed hundreds of consumers’ vehicles.

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co's 7201.T U.S. lending arm agreed on Tuesday to pay a $4 million U.S. fine after a government agency said it improperly repossessed hundreds of consumers’ vehicles.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp (NMAC), a subsidiary of the Japanese automaker's North American unit, between 2013 and 2019 "wrongfully repossessed hundreds of consumers' vehicles despite the consumer having made payments" or taken other actions. Nissan must pay up to $1 million to consumers subject to a wrongful repossession.

NMAC said it denied wrongdoing but agreed to settle and takes the agency's "assertions seriously and share their commitment to fair practices for all our customers."

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular