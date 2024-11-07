News & Insights

Nissan’s Strategic Shift to Enhance Profitability

November 07, 2024 — 02:57 am EST

Nissan Motor Co (JP:7201) has released an update.

Nissan Motor Co. is implementing urgent measures to address supply-demand imbalances and improve its financial performance by reducing global production capacity and cutting 9,000 jobs. The company aims to create a leaner business capable of sustaining profitability and growth through strategic partnerships and efficient investment.

