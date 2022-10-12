Nissan’s Renault reorg will drive capital raise

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nissan Motor is drawing a new map for its relationship with Renault. The $12 billion automaker can afford to buy back stock from its partner and invest in the company’s electric-car spinoff too. But to keep funding its own electrification, Chief Executive Makoto Uchida will need more money.

The reorganisation the pair is discussing makes sense. Nissan wants to reduce Renault’s 43% holding to 15%, on par with Nissan’s stake in the French group, Reuters reports. Meanwhile, Renault needs funds for its battery-powered plans. The stake sale is worth $3.5 billion at the current price, and Nissan could invest up to $750 million in Renault’s electric unit, Bloomberg reported.

On paper, Nissan has the finances. Sales grew in the year ending March 2022 for the first time since former boss Carlos Ghosn was ousted four years ago. The auto unit boasted nearly $10 billion of cash in June. Free cash flow will turn positive to the tune of 388 billion yen ($2.7 billion) by 2024, Morningstar estimates.

However, Nissan needs to invest in its own green cars. Last year, Nissan laid out a plan to reach 50% electrification by 2030, spending 2 trillion yen ($13.8 billion) over five years. The Renault spinoff could defray some costs: the automakers’ alliance, including its third member, Mitsubishi Motors, already plans to share technology in a bid to spread the financial burden of electrification. But Nissan’s distinct strategy limits synergies.

The Japanese group is a staunch supporter of hybrid motors, combining a traditional engine alongside a battery. Last month, Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta told Breakingviews many customers weren’t ready to go fully electric. But the European Union, Renault’s core market, may ban sales of new internal combustion engine-powered vehicles by 2035. Notably, Nissan’s flagship E-power hybrid technology has yet to be included in the alliance’s electrification plans.

Uchida has options to top up the coffers. He could, for example, ask shareholders to buy some of Renault’s Nissan stock. Or he could consider borrowing more; even after buying back a chunk from Renault, Nissan’s debt-to-EBITDA multiple could manage it. He might tap the market for green bonds or transition bonds, where proceeds are pledged to helping companies reduce their environmental impact and emissions. Nissan’s Renault reshuffle will drive a capital raise; he just needs to pick a route.

CONTEXT NEWS

Renault and Nissan Motor said on Oct. 10 they are in “trustful discussions” about the governance of their alliance and whether the Japanese automaker would invest in its French partner’s new electric-vehicle business.

Nissan is pressing Renault to cut its 43% stake in the Japanese group to as little as 15%, Reuters reported on Oct. 8. That could be in exchange for Nissan agreeing to invest in the new electric-vehicle entity, per Reuters.

Nissan could invest as much as $750 million in Renault’s electric-car business, Bloomberg reported on Oct. 10, citing sources.

Nissan shares fell 2.08% to 461.2 yen on Oct. 11. Japan’s stock market was closed on Oct. 10 for a public holiday.

