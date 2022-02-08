Nissan's Q3 operating profit nearly doubles, helped by cost cuts

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co 7201.T said on Tuesday its third quarter operating profit almost doubled to 52.2 billion yen ($451.8 million) as lower costs helped improve profitability.

That result for the three months to Dec. 31 was higher than an average 35.8 billion yen profit forecast based on estimates from nine analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

Nissan raised its full-year profit forecast to 210 billion yen from 180 billion yen. That prediction is higher than a mean 194 billion yen profit based on forecasts from 20 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

($1 = 115.5300 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.