Nissan's Q3 operating profit more than doubles, outstrips expectations

February 09, 2023 — 02:41 am EST

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co 7201.T on Thursday posted a better-than-expected 155% jump in third-quarter operating profit, boosted by a weaker yen and cost management.

Operating profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 came to 133.1 billion yen ($1.01 billion), beating the average 104.79 billion yen profit estimated by nine analysts, according to Refinitiv data. That compared to a 52.2 billion yen profit in the same period a year earlier.

Nissan shares closed down 0.1% at 472.7 yen earlier in the day, before the company reported earnings.

($1 = 131.2600 yen)

