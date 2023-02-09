Nissan's Q3 operating profit more than doubles, outstrips expectations

Adds details

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co 7201.T on Thursday posted a better-than-expected 155% jump in third-quarter operating profit, boosted by a weaker yen and cost management.

Operating profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 came to 133.1 billion yen ($1.01 billion), beating the average 104.79 billion yen profit estimated by nine analysts, according to Refinitiv data. That compared to a 52.2 billion yen profit in the same period a year earlier.

Nissan shares closed down 0.1% at 472.7 yen earlier in the day, before the company reported earnings.

($1 = 131.2600 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.