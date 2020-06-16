Nissan's (NSANY) Rogue SUV to Finally Hit the Roads This Fall

Nissan Motor Co. NSANY has redesigned its best-selling Rogue SUV, which is part of a major restructuring program announced by the Japanese carmaker in May. The transition entails cutting billions in operating costs, axing several car nameplates and closing or realigning assembly facilities that are part of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance.

The new-generation Nissan Rogue SUV, also known as X-Trail, sports a sleeker look, improved power and advanced technology, including an upgraded version of the company's ProPilot Assist driver-aid system. Nissan's latest version of the ProPilot Assist is a step up from the standard ProPilot, which is an advanced version of adaptive cruise control that can control the speed, braking and steering of a vehicle. Nissan also added a new high-end trim to the Rogue line-up.

Rogue models, manufactured at plants in Smyrna, Tennessee and Kyushu, Japan, for the U.S. and Canadian markets, will continue being in the market with a 2.5-liter in-line four-cylinder engine. The engine is rated at 181 horsepower and 181 pound-feet torque, both improved from the current vehicle.

The 2021 Rogue, scheduled to go on sale this fall, will be offered in three grades (S, SV and SL), likely starting at a higher price compared with the current car. Starting pricing for the current vehicle ranges from about $23,000 to $32,000. It is the first of the five new or revamped vehicles in the United States for Nissan in the coming year.

Rogue's sales declined 15% in 2019 after having topped sales for two consecutive years, with more than 400,000 units in the United States. Last year, the crossover accounted for 26% of the company's domestic sales, which overall slid 9.9%. Notably, Nissan delivered its worst financial performance in a decade in 2019 amid the arrest of its former CEO Carlos Ghosn in 2018 over allegations of financial misconduct. The coronavirus pandemic has further added to the woes.

