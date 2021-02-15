Nissan's Next Gen Small Vans For Europe To Be Manufactured In France

(RTTNews) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) Monday confirmed plans for its next generation of small vans for customers in Europe.

Nissan's future range of small vans will be manufactured in Maubeuge, France, the small van center of the Alliance.

Nissan, Groupe Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L), and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK) are the Alliance partners.

The next-generation model will be built on an Alliance platform alongside the next-generation Renault Kangoo, like the current Nissan NV250 van, which has been manufactured at the Renault Maubeuge plant since 2019.

The allocation of the next-generation of Nissan small vans to Maubeuge plant means that in the future, all of Nissan's vans for European customers will be manufactured in France.

The planned range of vehicles will include all-electric and internal combustion engine options, as well as commercial and passenger vehicle variants, with various size combinations.

However, the naming and detailed product information will be released closer to the launch date.

Nissan's Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said, "This future van announcement is more evidence of the strong momentum building for Nissan in Europe as we continue to advance our Nissan NEXT business transformation plan. Manufacturing our future products together with our Alliance partner brings competitive advantages for both companies and is another example of our win-win strategy."

