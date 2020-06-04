Nissan's China sales grew 6.7% in May as market recovered

BEIJING, June 4 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor 7201.T said on Thursday its sales in China grew 6.7% in May from a year earlier to 130,016 vehicles, as the world's biggest auto market recovered from the coronavirus.

Overall auto sales are expected to grow 12% in May, the country's biggest auto industry body said.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.