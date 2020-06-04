Nissan's China sales grew 6.7% in May as market recovered

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor said on Thursday its sales in China grew 6.7% in May from a year earlier to 130,016 vehicles, as the world's biggest auto market recovered from the coronavirus.

BEIJING, June 4 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor 7201.T said on Thursday its sales in China grew 6.7% in May from a year earlier to 130,016 vehicles, as the world's biggest auto market recovered from the coronavirus.

Overall auto sales are expected to grow 12% in May, the country's biggest auto industry body said.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters