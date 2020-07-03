Nissan's China sales grew 4.5% in June

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor said on Friday its sales in China grew 4.5% in June from a year earlier to 136,929 vehicles, as the world's biggest auto market recovered from its coronavirus low.

China's auto market, the world's biggest, is one of Nissan's focuses as the embattled carmaker struggles to fix problems from ousted leader Carlos Ghosn's aggressive expansion drive.

