Nissan's China passenger and light vehicle sales jump 70.6% in first quarter

Nissan Motor Co's passenger and light vehicle business in China increased unit sales by 70.6% year on year in the first three months of 2021, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The division sold 352,352 vehicles in the quarter.

