Nissan's China passenger and light vehicle sales jump 70.6% in first quarter

SHANGHAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co's 7201.T passenger and light vehicle business in China increased unit sales by 70.6% year on year in the first three months of 2021, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The division sold 352,352 vehicles in the quarter.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz Editing by David Goodman)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.