Nissan’s Ashwani Gupta on the need for speed: podcast

TOKYO (Reuters Breakingviews) - The arrest and escape of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn in 2019 put a harsh spotlight on the Japanese auto giant. Covid and inflation have added pressure since. In this episode, Nissan’s COO talks to Pete Sweeney about electrification, fast cars and turning the business corner.

