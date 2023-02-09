Nissan's 2022 contribution to Renault results highest in four years

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

February 09, 2023 — 04:21 am EST

Written by Gilles Guillaume for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault RENA.PA, which is revamping its 24-year old alliance with Nissan 7201.T, said on Thursday the Japanese firm contributed 174 million euros ($187 million) to its own results in the fourth quarter.

The total contribution for 2022 stood at 526 million euros, the highest amount since 2018 and up from 352 million euros in 2021.

In 2018, Nissan contributed 1.5 billion euros to Renault's earnings, a watershed year for the alliance which was thrown into turmoil by the arrest of its architect and founder Carlos Ghosn amid accusations of financial wrongdoing.

Nissan Motor Co earlier on Thursday posted a better-than-expected 155% jump in third-quarter operating profit, boosted by a weaker yen and cost management.

Renault, which under the overhaul of the partnership will cut its stake in Nissan to 15% from 43% now, will announce its own full-year results on Feb. 16. The stake that is being cut will be placed in a French trust, with Renault continuing to cash in on related dividends.

($1 = 0.9300 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Richard Lough)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +393487607044; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.