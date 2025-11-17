Markets

Nissan Unveils 2026 Rogue Plug-in Hybrid, Its First U.S. PHEV With 38-Mile Electric Range

November 17, 2025 — 10:28 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nissan has officially introduced the 2026 Rogue Plug-in Hybrid, marking its first plug-in hybrid vehicle for the U.S. market. The new model delivers an EPA-estimated 38 miles of all-electric driving range and a total range of 420 miles, offering a compelling combination of efficiency and versatility.

Designed with families in mind, the Rogue Plug-in Hybrid features three-row, seven-passenger seating, providing flexible space for passengers and cargo.

Under the hood, the vehicle is powered by a responsive hybrid powertrain that produces 248 horsepower and 322 lb-ft of torque, ensuring strong acceleration and confident performance.

Standard Intelligent All-Wheel Drive and seven selectable drive modes equip the Rogue Plug-in Hybrid to handle a wide variety of driving conditions with ease.

This new model plays a central role in Nissan's Re:Nissan business plan, contributing to a more electrified and refreshed product lineup aimed at advancing the company's sustainability and innovation goals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NSANF
NSANY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.