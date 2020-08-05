Nissan, unions agree to postpone by one year Barcelona plants closure

BARCELONA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co. 7201.T and the unions at its Barcelona plants reached an agreement on Wednesday to postpone by one year, until December 2021, the closure of the three plants, said Juan Carlos Vicente, chairman of Nissan's union committee in Barcelona.

The plants, which employ around 3,000 workers and indirectly an additional 20,000, were originally due to close by the end ofr this year, but Nissan said recently it was open to postponing it to give more time for authorities to find another company interested in the units.

Workers have been on strike since early May. It was not yet clear when production would resume.

(Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Andrei Khalip)

