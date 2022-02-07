Nissan to stop most development of new gasoline engines - Nikkei

US Markets
Nissan Motor Co Ltd plans to stop developing new internal combustion engines in all its major markets except the United States and focus on making electric vehicles, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The automaker will continue limited development of its gasoline engines for its U.S. market, mainly for pickup trucks, according to Nikkei, which did not cite any sources.

Nissan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Japanese company has plans to build new battery recycling factories in the United States and Europe by the end of fiscal 2025, Nikkei had reported in December.

Automakers worldwide, including General Motors Co GM.N and Ford Motor Co F.N, have been involved in a series of efforts to shift their lineups to electric vehicles.

