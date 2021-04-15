Nissan to slash production in Japan in May due to chip shortage -sources

Contributor
Maki Shiraki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Nissan Motor Co will slash production at several factories in Japan next month due to a critical shortage of semiconductors, three sources with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Thursday.

By Maki Shiraki

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co 7201.T will slash production at several factories in Japan next month due to a critical shortage of semiconductors, three sources with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Thursday.

Japan's third-largest automaker will idle its factory in Kyushu, southern Japan, for eight days between May 10 and 19, the sources said, declining to be identified because the plan is not public.

The plant, which assembles the Serena minivan, X-Trail SUV and other models, will aim to make up for lost production once the supply of chips returns, the people said.

Two other domestic assembly plants, the Oppama plant and a Nissan Shatai 7222.T factory in Kyushu, will cancel the night shift over 15 days between May 10-28, and a fourth factory in Tochigi, eastern Japan, will idle for 10 previously unplanned days next month, the sources said.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by David Dolan)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters