Nissan to slash Japan production by 70% in May, 43% in June -documents

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd 7201.T will slash its domestic auto production plans by 70% in May and 43% in June, documents seen by Reuters show, as the impact of the coronavirus shakes the troubled automaker.

Manufacturers around the globe are reeling from consumer demand shrunk by the spread of the coronavirus.

Nissan prior to the pandemic had already been grappling with the turmoil that followed the ousting of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

