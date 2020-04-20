Nissan to shut down global HQ, other Japan facilities through mid-May due to virus

Contributor
Naomi Tajitsu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Nissan Motor Co on Tuesday said that it would temporarily shut down operations at its global headquarters and other facilities in Japan through early May to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co 7201.T on Tuesday said that it would temporarily shut down operations at its global headquarters and other facilities in Japan through early May to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Japanese automaker said that it would reduce operations to a minimum level at its head offices in Yokohama along with non-production facilities in nearby Atsugi, where its main R&D centre is located.

The 16-day closure will run between April 25 and May 10, affecting a total of 15,000 employees, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((naomi.tajitsu@thomsonreuters.com; +81364411078; Reuters Messaging: naomi.tajitsu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters