Nissan to shut down global HQ, other Japan facilities through mid-May due to virus

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co 7201.T on Tuesday said that it would temporarily shut down operations at its global headquarters and other facilities in Japan through early May to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Japanese automaker said that it would reduce operations to a minimum level at its head offices in Yokohama along with non-production facilities in nearby Atsugi, where its main R&D centre is located.

The 16-day closure will run between April 25 and May 10, affecting a total of 15,000 employees, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

