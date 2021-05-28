Nissan to set up EV battery plants in Japan, UK - Nikkei

Nissan Motor Co will partner with China-based battery maker Envision AESC group to build new battery plants for electric vehicles in Japan and United Kingdom and will invest over 200 billion yen ($1.82 billion), Nikkei reported https://s.nikkei.com/34qpSwG on Friday.

The Japanese automaker will start turning out batteries in two new plants as early as 2024, aiming for total capacity sufficient to power 700,000 EVs per year, the report said.

($1 = 109.8500 yen)

