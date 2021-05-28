Nissan to set up EV battery plants in Japan, UK - Nikkei

May 28 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co 7201.T will partner with China-based battery maker Envision AESC group to build new battery plants for electric vehicles in Japan and United Kingdom and will invest over 200 billion yen ($1.82 billion), Nikkei reported on Friday.

The Japanese automaker will start turning out batteries in two new plants as early as 2024, aiming for total capacity sufficient to power 700,000 EVs per year, the report said.

($1 = 109.8500 yen)

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Sabahatjahan.Contractor@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside the U.S. +918067492635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.