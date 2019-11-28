Nissan To Roll Out New Technology Production Platform

(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor Co. Introduced a new production system for electric vehicles. The Japanese company has been witnessing lower sales and and profit for the fiscal year. It had trimmed its earnings forecast and was looking for a 10 percent cut in global vehicle production by 2023.

The automobile manufacturer said the methods of manufacturing should change for hybrid as well as electric engines. The first change will be in Tochigi factory at a cost of around $40 million.

The production changes, utilizing robotics and sensors to reduce physical stress in assembly line would be achieved by next year. The company has not revealed its plans for other plants and the total investment required.

Nissan will be led by new Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida and team from December 1, 2019. As part of a management shake-up after internal investigation against its former CEO Hirota Saikawa, the company has appointed Stephen Ma as chief Financial Officer.

