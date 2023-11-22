Nissan to make electric versions of Qashqai, Juke in Britain -Sky News

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co 7201.T will announce on Friday that it will build the electric versions of its Qashqai and Juke models at its plant in Sunderland, northern England, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Citing automotive industry sources, Sky reported Nissan would commit hundreds of millions of pounds to the project. While no upfront taxpayer money will be involved, the British government is expected to provide guarantees, the report added.

Nissan representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Nick Carey)

