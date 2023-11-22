News & Insights

Nissan to make electric versions of Qashqai, Juke in Britain -Sky News

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

November 22, 2023 — 02:50 pm EST

Written by Kylie MacLellan and Nick Carey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co 7201.T will announce on Friday that it will build the electric versions of its Qashqai and Juke models at its plant in Sunderland, northern England, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Citing automotive industry sources, Sky reported Nissan would commit hundreds of millions of pounds to the project. While no upfront taxpayer money will be involved, the British government is expected to provide guarantees, the report added.

Nissan representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Nick Carey)

((kylie.maclellan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.