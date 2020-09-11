Nissan to issue $8 billion in dollar-denominated debt

Adds detail

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co 7201.T will issue $8 billion in dollar-denominated debt, it saidon Friday, marking the latest move by the troubled automaker to diversify its funding.

The bond sale marks Nissan's first dollar-denominated debt issuance since its capital alliance with France's Renault SA RENA.PA in 1999, a Nissan spokeswoman said.

Later on Friday IFR reported Nissan would sell some 2 billion euros ($2.37 billion) in euro-denominated debt.

Nissan was not immediately available to comment on that debt issuance.

Nissan had pledged to cut 300 billion yen ($2.83 billion)from annual fixed costs and become a smaller, more efficient company after the pandemic exacerbated a slide in profitability that culminated in its first annual loss in more than a decade.

($1 = 0.8442 euros)

($1 = 106.1500 yen)

(Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata; writing by David Dolan; editing by Alex Richardson and Jason Neely)

