Nissan to issue $8 billion in dollar-denominated debt

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co 7201.T will issue $8 billion in dollar-denominated debt, a spokeswoman said on Friday, as it looks to diversify its funding.

It marks its first dollar-debt issuance since its capital alliance with France's Renault SA in 1999.

(Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

