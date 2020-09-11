Nissan to issue $8 billion in dollar-denominated debt

Contributor
Noriyuki Hirata Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Japan's Nissan Motor Co will issue $8 billion in dollar-denominated debt, a spokeswoman said on Friday, as it looks to diversify its funding.

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co 7201.T will issue $8 billion in dollar-denominated debt, a spokeswoman said on Friday, as it looks to diversify its funding.

It marks its first dollar-debt issuance since its capital alliance with France's Renault SA in 1999.

(Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((david.dolan@tr.com; +81 3 6441 1526; Reuters Messaging: david.dolan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters