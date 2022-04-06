US Markets

Nissan to invest $276 mln in Brazil plant, new products

Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co 7201.T on Wednesday said it will invest 1.3 billion reais ($276.12 million) in its plant in Resende in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro and in launching new products between this year and 2025.

The Japanese automaker's announcement occurred during an event to launch a new version of its Frontier pickup truck in Puerto Iguazu, Argentina.

($1 = 4.7081 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

