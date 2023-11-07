News & Insights

Nissan to invest $575 mln in Brazil plant by 2025

November 07, 2023 — 10:59 am EST

Written by Rodrigo Viga Gaier for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Nissan 7201.T will invest 2.8 billion reais ($575.22 million) between 2023 and 2025 in its Resende plant in Brazil to produce two new SUV models, global CEO Makoto Uchida said on Tuesday.

According to Uchida, the new generation of the Nissan Kicks will be one of the vehicles manufactured in Resende, which he said will become a hub for exports to other Latin American countries.

The announcement comes a day after Uchida met with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia.

($1 = 4.8677 reais)

