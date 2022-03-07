Nissan to halt work at its St Petersburg factory in coming days - RIA

March 7 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co 7201.T said on Monday it would halt work at its factory in the Russian city of St Petersburg in the coming days, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.

Earlier, Nissan said it had suspended vehicle exports to Russia and that it expected "further challenges" to lead to local production stoppages and disruptions.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

