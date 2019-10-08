Nissan to appoint Uchida as next CEO, Gupta as COO -Nikkei

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co 7201.T will appoint Senior Vice President Makoto Uchida as chief executive officer, the Nikkei newspaper said on Tuesday.

The automaker will appoint Mitsubishi Motors 7211.T Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta as its COO, the Nikkei also reported.

Nissan is due to hold a news conference at 1130 GMT.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; writing by David Dolan; editing by Jason Neely)

