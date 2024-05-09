News & Insights

Markets

Nissan To Acquire Newly Issued Class A Preferred Shares Of Kasai Kogyo - Quick Facts

May 09, 2024 — 03:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) announced an investment agreement with Kasai Kogyo Co., Ltd, under which Nissan will acquire newly issued Class A preferred shares of Kasai Kogyo, totaling 6 billion yen. Nissan noted that its acquisition of the shares is subject to approval at Kasai Kogyo's ordinary general shareholders meeting, completion of regulatory approvals, and other necessary processes.

Kasai Kogyo Co., Ltd. is specialized in the manufacture and sales of automotive interior and exterior parts and all the related business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.