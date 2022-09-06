Nissan to acquire automotive battery firm Vehicle Energy Japan

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co 7201.T said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Vehicle Energy Japan Inc, a lithium-ion battery maker.

The car maker will acquire all the common shares of the company and make it a consolidated subsidiary, Nissan said in a statement, which did not specify the financial details.

