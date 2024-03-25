News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Nissan targets 1-mln-vehicle sales growth over next three years

Credit: REUTERS/David Dee Delgado

March 25, 2024 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

By Daniel Leussink

ATSUGI, Japan, March 25 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor 7201.T said on Monday it would launch 30 new models by the financial year ending in March 2027 and aim to raise its global sales by 1 million vehicles while cutting costs to improve profitability.

Announcing an update to its medium-term business plan, Japan's third-largest automaker by sales said it would target an operating profit margin of over 6% and total shareholder returns of more than 30% by then.

Nissan was a pioneer in electric vehicles with its all-battery-powered Leaf but its EV efforts have been eclipsed by the likes of U.S. rival Tesla TSLA.O and Chinese leader BYD 002594.SZ, including in the world's biggest car market, China.

The Japanese automaker now aims to have electrified vehicles, which include hybrids, make up 60% of global sales by the end of the decade, up from a goal of 55% released in February 2023.

Faced with cut-throat competition, Nissan and domestic rival Honda Motor 7267.T this month said they would consider a strategic partnership to collaborate on key components for EVs and other areas.

Of Nissan's 30 new models over the next three years, 16 would be electrified, it said. Nissan plans to reduce the cost of the next generation of EVs by 30% to make them comparable to internal combustion engine models by 2030.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.