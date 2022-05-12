Nissan swings to Q4 profit, beats estimates

Contributor
Satoshi Sugiyama Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU

Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday it swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, as cost cuts and a sliding yen helped the Japanese automaker cushion the impact of rising material costs and reduced output due to supply chain disruption.

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co 7201.T said on Thursday it swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, as cost cuts and a sliding yen helped the Japanese automaker cushion the impact of rising material costs and reduced output due to supply chain disruption.

Nissan reported a 56 billion yen ($433.24 million) operating profit for the quarter ended on March 31, beating an average 38.3 billion yen profit forecast from eight analysts polled by Refinitiv.

It reported an operating loss of 19 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 129.2600 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters