Nissan suspends some truck production in Mississippi due to chip shortage

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor 7201. has suspended some truck production in the U.S. state of Mississippi due to a shortage of chips, a Nissan USA spokeswoman said.

The Japanese automaker has had to make short-term production adjustments at its North American operations due to the shortage, beginning with three non-production days on the truck line at its Canton, Mississippi, facility, she said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.