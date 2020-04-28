Nissan slashes full-year results forecast, sees operating loss

Naomi Tajitsu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Nissan Motor Co on Tuesday said it expected to post an operating loss for the year that ended in March, as an ongoing decline in sales is exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the Japanese automaker said that it expected an annual operating loss of as much as 45 billion yen ($419.7 million) from a previous forecast announced in February for an operating profit of 85 billion yen.

It expects to post a net loss of as much as 95 billion yen, compared with a previous forecast for 65 billion yen profit.

($1 = 107.2200 yen)

