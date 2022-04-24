US Markets
TSLA

Nissan shares fall 4% on report Renault exploring stake sale

Contributor
Mariko Katsumura Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER

Shares of Nissan Motor Co Ltd dropped 4% in early trade on Monday, following a report that its top shareholder Renault SA is exploring a potential stake sale.

Adds background

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Nissan Motor Co Ltd 7201.T dropped 4% in early trade on Monday, following a report that its top shareholder Renault SA RENA.PA is exploring a potential stake sale.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that Renault may consider lowering its stake in Nissan as part of its plans to separate its electric vehicle (EV) business.

Renault has been pushing ahead with plans to split its EV and combustion engine businesses as it seeks to catch up with rivals such as Tesla TSLA.O and Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Uttaresh.V)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular