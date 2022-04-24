Nissan shares fall 4% on report Renault exploring stake sale

Adds background

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Nissan Motor Co Ltd 7201.T dropped 4% in early trade on Monday, following a report that its top shareholder Renault SA RENA.PA is exploring a potential stake sale.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that Renault may consider lowering its stake in Nissan as part of its plans to separate its electric vehicle (EV) business.

Renault has been pushing ahead with plans to split its EV and combustion engine businesses as it seeks to catch up with rivals such as Tesla TSLA.O and Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE

