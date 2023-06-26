Nissan shareholders support board at first AGM since striking alliance deal

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Nissan 7201.T shareholders on Tuesday backed all 10 nominees of the board, including Chief Executive Makoto Uchida, at the automaker's first annual general meeting since reaching a new deal with alliance partner Renault RENA.PA.

Nissan Motor and Renault announced new partnership terms in February under which the Japanese automaker would take a stake of up to 15% in Ampere, an electric vehicle unit Renault is spinning off, and Renault would reduce its 43% stake in Nissan.

The meeting was restricted to shareholders. Reuters monitored the webcast provided for investors who did not attend in person.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

