Nissan shareholders support board at first AGM since striking alliance deal

June 26, 2023 — 10:47 pm EDT

Written by Maki Shiraki and Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Nissan 7201.T shareholders on Tuesday backed all 10 nominees of the board, including Chief Executive Makoto Uchida, at the automaker's first annual general meeting since reaching a new deal with alliance partner Renault RENA.PA.

Nissan Motor and Renault announced new partnership terms in February under which the Japanese automaker would take a stake of up to 15% in Ampere, an electric vehicle unit Renault is spinning off, and Renault would reduce its 43% stake in Nissan.

The meeting was restricted to shareholders. Reuters monitored the webcast provided for investors who did not attend in person.

