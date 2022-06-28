Nissan shareholders reject proposal to designate Renault as parent company

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd 7201.T on Tuesday rejected a shareholder proposal at its annual general meeting (AGM) that would have led to the disclosure of a decades-old agreement with 43% stakeholder Renault SA RENA.PA.

Ahead of the AGM, one investor proposed designating Renault as Nissan's parent company which by law would force the publication of the agreement which stipulates the automakers' capital and business alliance.

