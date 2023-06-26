News & Insights

Nissan shareholders back board at first AGM since striking alliance deal

June 26, 2023 — 11:02 pm EDT

Written by Maki Shiraki and Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor7201.T shareholders on Tuesday backed all nominees of the board, including Chief Executive Makoto Uchida, at the automaker's first annual general meeting since reaching a new deal with alliance partner Renault RENA.PA.

The support from shareholders for the 10 board nominees, which included the nomination of IBM veteran Brenda Harvey as an outside director, was widely expected given the strength of management support among Japan's individual investors.

Nissan and Renault have yet to finalise the terms of their deal announced in February under which the Japanese automaker would take a stake of up to 15% in an electric vehicle unit Renault is spinning off, and Renault would reduce its 43% stake in Nissan.

The meeting was restricted to shareholders. Reuters monitored the webcast provided for investors who did not attend in person.

