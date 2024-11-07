Nissan Sells Stake in Mitsubishi Motors

Nissan Motor Co (JP:7201) has released an update.
Nissan Motor Co. has announced the sale of a portion of its shares in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, reducing its stake from 34.07% to approximately 24%. This move aims to enhance Nissan’s financial flexibility and support Mitsubishi’s management strategy, while both companies continue to collaborate on innovative projects within their alliance.
