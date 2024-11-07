Nissan Sells Stake in Mitsubishi Motors

Nissan Motor Co (JP:7201) has released an update.

Nissan Motor Co. has announced the sale of a portion of its shares in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, reducing its stake from 34.07% to approximately 24%. This move aims to enhance Nissan’s financial flexibility and support Mitsubishi’s management strategy, while both companies continue to collaborate on innovative projects within their alliance.

For further insights into JP:7201 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.