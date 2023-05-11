News & Insights

Nissan sees 38% full-year profit rise on stronger sales outlook

May 11, 2023 — 03:47 am EDT

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co 7201.T on Thursday said it expects operating profit to rise 38% this year on a stronger outlook for sales and production volumes.

The Yokohama-based automaker sees operating profit rising to 520 billion yen ($3.85 billion) in the financial year that just started, compared to a 396.21 billion yen average profit forecast in a poll of 19 analysts by Refinitiv.

Operating profit for the three months ended March 31 came to 87.4 billion yen, versus the 89.81 billion yen average forecast in a poll of 11 analysts. It also compares to a 56 billion yen profit in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

