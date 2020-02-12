Nissan seeks $91 mln in damages from Ghosn over financial misconduct charges

Contributor
Naomi Tajitsu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Nissan Motor Co on Wednesday said it had filed a civil lawsuit in Japan against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn seeking 10 billion yen ($91.02 million) in damages over his alleged financial misconduct.

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co 7201.T on Wednesday said it had filed a civil lawsuit in Japan against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn seeking 10 billion yen ($91.02 million) in damages over his alleged financial misconduct.

Ghosn had been facing criminal charges in Japan for understating his annual salary and misusing company funds, until he fled to Lebanon in December. He denies any wrongdoing.

($1 = 109.8600 yen)

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((naomi.tajitsu@thomsonreuters.com; +81364411078; Reuters Messaging: naomi.tajitsu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters