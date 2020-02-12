Nissan seeks $91 mln in damages from Ghosn over financial misconduct charges

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co 7201.T on Wednesday said it had filed a civil lawsuit in Japan against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn seeking 10 billion yen ($91.02 million) in damages over his alleged financial misconduct.

Ghosn had been facing criminal charges in Japan for understating his annual salary and misusing company funds, until he fled to Lebanon in December. He denies any wrongdoing.

($1 = 109.8600 yen)

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((naomi.tajitsu@thomsonreuters.com; +81364411078; Reuters Messaging: naomi.tajitsu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.