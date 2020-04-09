Nissan seeks $4.6 bln credit line after coronavirus hit - Nikkei

Chris Gallagher Reuters
Naomi Tajitsu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Nissan Motor has requested a 500 billion yen ($4.6 billion) commitment line from major lenders after sales were battered by the coronavirus outbreak, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The Japanese automaker made the request to three major banks including Mizuho Financial 8411.T, as well as to the Development Bank of Japan, the Nikkei said.

Nissan was not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 108.7500 yen)

