Nissan seeks $4.6 bln credit line after coronavirus hit - Nikkei

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor 7201.T has requested a 500 billion yen ($4.6 billion) commitment line from major lenders after sales were battered by the coronavirus outbreak, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The Japanese automaker made the request to three major banks including Mizuho Financial 8411.T, as well as to the Development Bank of Japan, the Nikkei said.

Nissan was not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 108.7500 yen)

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher, Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com; 81-3-4563-2714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.