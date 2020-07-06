Nissan secures $7.8 bln yen from creditors since April - filing

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co 7201.T has raised $7.8 billion in financing from its creditors since April as it tries to shore up its cash position in the face of falling sales due to the coronavirus pandemic, its latest annual securities report shows.

In a filing to Japanese financial authorities on Monday, the automaker said it has raised a total of 832.6 billion yen ($7.8 billion), including 712.6 billion yen announced in late May to respond to the virus.

